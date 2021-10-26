Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.