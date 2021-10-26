Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,205 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abiomed by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $354.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

