Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $109.07.

