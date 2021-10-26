Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.