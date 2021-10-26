Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,320,002. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

