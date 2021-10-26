Graham (GHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

