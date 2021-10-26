Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 27,428 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

