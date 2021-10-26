SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 527,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

