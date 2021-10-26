Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

