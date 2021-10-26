Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director James H. Browning Purchases 1,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,889,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.