Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 277,170 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Cinemark worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

