Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

