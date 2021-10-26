TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $40,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

