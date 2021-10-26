Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

