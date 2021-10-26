Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

