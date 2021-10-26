Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 682,399 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.71% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $225,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

