Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 174.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $339,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

