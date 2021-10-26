Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 101.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

