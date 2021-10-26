31,878 Shares in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,642 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMAC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

