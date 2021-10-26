Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,443 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.