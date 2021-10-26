Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.