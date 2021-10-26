Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $302,000 Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

