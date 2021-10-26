Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,422,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUE opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

