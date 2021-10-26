The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after acquiring an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.