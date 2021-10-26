Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.20 ($92.00) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.07 ($82.44).

Shares of FME opened at €61.90 ($72.82) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

