Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $445.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $445.00 price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.60.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.