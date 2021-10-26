Canaccord Genuity Lowers IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target to GBX 620

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 301.11 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.31. The stock has a market cap of £293.48 million and a P/E ratio of 49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

