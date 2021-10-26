Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Hilltop worth $249,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 262,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

