Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

