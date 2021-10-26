Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

