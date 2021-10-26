salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 560 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
