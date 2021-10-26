Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.53% of Shake Shack worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $2,515,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

