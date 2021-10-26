Fmr LLC Cuts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,125 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CommScope by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

