Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,794 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 361,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.