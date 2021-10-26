SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,183 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

