Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 94,571 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.81% of AeroVironment worth $243,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 158.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,062.33 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

