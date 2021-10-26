Vanguard Group Inc. Has $239.52 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $239,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $685,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
