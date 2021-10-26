Vanguard Group Inc. Has $239.52 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $239,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $685,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 99.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

