Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 16,588 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Graham worth $230,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Graham by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $592.06 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.72 and a 200-day moving average of $630.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

