Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 493,214 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of The St. Joe worth $236,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

