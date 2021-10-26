Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Steven Madden worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Steven Madden by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

