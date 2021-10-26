Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in PROG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PROG by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

