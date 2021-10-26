Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

