ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilysys by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 131,497 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

