$162.46 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $162.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.70 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $641.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $526.73 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 476.48 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

