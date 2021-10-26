405,467 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 405,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.69.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.