Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.48% of Northrim BanCorp worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

