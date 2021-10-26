Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.08 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.