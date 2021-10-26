Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 376.67%.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

