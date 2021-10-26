Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 225,057 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of G1 Therapeutics worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,072,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

