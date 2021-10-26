Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tenneco by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tenneco by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,904 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

